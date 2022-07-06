A helicopter rescue team was called in Tuesday afternoon to evacuate an injured rock climber from Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.
The male victim “had reportedly fallen a significant distance and had sustained serious injuries,” according to a press release from Penticton Search and Rescue, which carried out the rescue alongside staff from the Penticton Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services.
“Rescue crews assisted by other recreational climbers volunteered to assist with the stretcher carry of the subject to an area where the PENSAR helicopter rescue team could airlift the subject out to an air ambulance which had landed nearby.”
No update was available Wednesday on the victim’s condition.