The BC Coroners Service is investigating a sudden death in Penticton.
A spokesman for the agency confirmed a body was discovered Sept. 9 along the Okanagan River Channel near Green Mountain Road.
“As the investigation is open we have no additional information available at this time,” said Ryan Penton in an email.
The agency is responsible for investigating all unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths in B.C. In some cases, it makes recommendations to improve public safety and prevent deaths in similar circumstances.