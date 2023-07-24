One man is dead and another has been charged with murder following a slaying last week in Oliver.
Police say they were called July 19 to a vineyard on Ryegrass Road, where a 29-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed.
“The suspect departed the scene prior to police arriving. Later that day, police located the suspect at his residence, where he was arrested,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
“Investigators ask for anyone who was in the area of Ryegrass Road in the afternoon of July 19, 2023, and saw anything of note, or who has video in the area, to please contact them.”
Grandy said the investigation is still “in its preliminary stages, with no identified risk to the public.”
Oliver man Pedro Murillo has been charged with second-degree murder and remains behind bars.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477