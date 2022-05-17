Penticton city council declared May as Child Care Month in Penticton and encouraged citizens to show gratitude for child-care providers. Here, Carrie Reiter and Calie Roberts, members of the Child Care Action Plan Mobilization group pose for a photo with their kids, Mayor John Vassilaki and members of council.
