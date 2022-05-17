Declaration

This photo was taken in Penticton City Hall chambers on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

 City of Penticton

Penticton city council declared May as Child Care Month in Penticton and encouraged citizens to show gratitude for child-care providers. Here, Carrie Reiter and Calie Roberts, members of the Child Care Action Plan Mobilization group pose for a photo with their kids, Mayor John Vassilaki and members of council.