Warning: the 1970s are back.
Pen-Hi students and staff will present the hit Broadway musical “Mamma Mia!” for three nights at the Cleland Theatre, beginning tonight.
The smash hit musical, based on the songs of ABBA, plays at the Cleland Theatre tonight, Thursday and Friday beginning at 7 p.m. each night.
ABBA rose to international superstardom in the 1970s with singles including “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance on Me,” and “The Winner Takes It All” before breaking up in 1982.
Thanks in part to the unexpected success of the “ABBA Gold” compilation album, a show based on the band’s greatest hits was created with the involvement of songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and it debuted on the London stage in 1999.
Since that time, the franchise spawned a successful stage run in Toronto, a hit movie with Meryl Streep, a sequel to that movie plus a touring version of the show.
ABBA then reunited during COVID after holding out for almost 40 years.
“We always choose something that our band can play. We will have a live pit band playing the music for our actors on stage led by the outstanding Justin Glibbery. That band is entirely made up of teachers and Pen-Hi students,” director Andrew Knudsen said.
“Kids and audiences love Mamma Mia. They love ABBA. It’s something they can sing along to. Coming out of COVID, we wanted something lighter and more fun. We talked about doing a dramatic and more intense show such as Chicago or Sweeney Todd, but the moment isn’t right now.”
The ensemble cast includes: Autumn Lafferty (Sophie), Sophia Smith (Donna), Zoe Maningas (Ali), Layla Gregr (Lisa), Luci Strandquist (Tanya), Aleena Proteau (Rosie), Nina Bourassa-Iannone (Sky), Yvonne Shenelle Ocampo (Pepper), Lucia Parry and Joselyn Stewart (Eddie), Aunika ‘Echo’ DiStefano (Harry), Gabby ‘Shea’ Pieters (Bill), Xena Sidwell (Sam), Rowyn Davies and Emma Bird (Father Alexandrios) and Keira Svetlichny.
Steff Boxall is the show’s choreographer.
“We have a younger cast — 95% of whom have never been on stage before in a Pen-Hi production. The pandemic saw to that. So we chose an easier show to help the kids succeed,” Knudsen said.
Tickets are $15 and available from Pen-Hi’s accounting office (250-770-7750) or by scanning a bar code in the poster which is included in this story package.