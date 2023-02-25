A former Yukon goldminer who now calls Penticton home will be signing copies of her memoir this weekend at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Gwen Lee and her late husband, Don, spent decades doing placer mining in the Yukon. Now she’s put their memories into a book, “Rivers of Gold,” which is out now.
“Running the operation as greenhorns and on a shoestring budget, Gwen become a loader operator out of sheer necessity. Surviving the rigours and amazing exploits of several years of placer mining, Gwen decided to relate their adventures by authoring her very own book,” she said in a press release.
Gwen, who’s now 93 and worked on the couple’s claims until just four years ago, will be at Cole’s Books in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre today and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rivers of Gold has been described as “a refreshingly genuine and honest tale of a real family adventure.”