Car show!

The Peach City Beach Cruise returns to the shores of Okanagan Lake on Friday, June 23, 2023.

 Staff

More than 800 classic and other cars are expected this weekend for the three-day Peach City Beach Cruise. The event officially begins Friday and will also include continuous live music at Gyro Park plus a popular beverage garden. Getting ready for the show are volunteers, from left, Jeannie Kilby, Jacques Lefebvre and Kim Eastlick and Wayne Wood.

