A 70-year-old employee of Mount Baldy Ski Resort, near Oliver, is dead after what appears to be a work-place injury Friday.
According to Oliver RCMP, early findings indicate that an employee of the resort sustained serious injuries after becoming stuck beneath a Snowcat groomer.
"Despite the efforts of other employees and emergency first aid attendants on the mountain, the 70-year-old man did not survive and was pronounced deceased," RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release, Saturday.
The RCMP has notified the BC Coroners Service and Work Safe BC who have each launched independent and concurrent fact-finding investigations into the man’s death.
Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroner’s Act, the man’s identity will not be released.
The resort is closed temporarily due to the fatality.
"It is with great pain we report the passing of a wonderful, caring, gentle and valued Baldy Family member, from a terrible accident yesterday," the resort posted on its website.
"We are devastated. The intense emotions we feel are beyond comprehension. We cannot begin to grasp the overwhelming pain and sorrow the family is going through right now. We know there are no words to comfort them."