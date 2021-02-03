City officials have gone back to the drawing board on a key downtown segment of the lake-to-lake cycling route, following more in-depth consultation with property owners on the route.
Design work on the first phase of the route incorporates two sections: Martin Street from Okanagan Lake to Eckhardt Avenue; and Fairview Road from Eckhardt Avenue to Duncan Avenue.
Key change will see the two-way cycle lane on Martin Street switched from the west to the east side of the road. The shift will save some outdoor patios and retain parking on the west side of the road.
On the Fairview Road section, the cycle track will also be switched from the east to the west side. A central vehicle turning lane was also eliminated in favour of retaining parking on the west side of Fairview Road.
“Council was pleased to hear that the stakeholder discussions are ongoing and that a number of solutions to the concerns that were previously raised are now coming forward as options for consideration,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release after the meeting.
Nothing has been finalized yet and council will have to approve the final design.
Construction of the first two segments is expected to cost about $2.2 million. The city has budgeted $1.2 million for the work this year and has sought grant funding for the balance. An update from the grant program is due in late February or early March.