Crews are now wrapping up in-water work on the latest phase of the Penticton Creek restoration project, which saw removal of another 100 metres of old concrete flume.
The project area stretches between Nanaimo and Eckhardt avenues.
The concrete – approximately 650 tonnes in all – will be replaced by 3,400 tonnes of fresh rock and 380 tonnes of spawning gravels, plus 130 cubic metres of topsoil and new native grass alongside the waterway.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done to the banks in the coming weeks, adding riprap, topsoil and plants to restore the waterway to its natural habitat,” said city engineer Jonathan Chu in a press release.
“Crews will also focus on improving the walkways and crossings throughout the neighbourhood, adding landscaping and making other finishing touches.”
Other planned works include reinstallation of a pedestrian bridge at Norton Street and Wade Avenue East.
The broader Penticton Creek revitalization project began in 2015 and aims to re-naturalize 4.4 kilometres of it in stages from Okanagan Lake to a reservoir near the former McNicoll Park Middle School.
The project, which is expected to cost upwards of $30 million over 20 years, is approximately 25% complete.