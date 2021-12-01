Volunteers from the Penticton Emergency Support Services team have donated $1,500 to a Princeton relief fund in honour of their peers in the flood-stricken town.
“The Penticton ESS team wants to recognize the amazing efforts that Princeton ESS is investing in their community. Princeton ESS continues to illustrate extraordinary effort, time, compassion and support for residents of Princeton and surrounding areas,” the group said in a press release.
The donation is flowing through a relief fund established by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen. To donate, visit www.cfso.net.
Penticton’s ESS team has been going almost non-stop for five months to help evacuees in other parts of the province, first with wildfires and now with floods.