A second person has died as a result of a fire at an apartment building Saturday night in Penticton.
“I can confirm that the BC Coroners Service is investigating two deaths associated with this incident,” said spokesman Ryan Panton in an email Tuesday afternoon.
“As our investigations are open, I’m unable to provide any additional information at this time.”
The second victim is believed to be the wife of a man who was found dead by firefighters inside their apartment at 578 Lakeshore Dr.
The Penticton RCMP initially reported the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation-related injuries.
Mounties also said the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature, but have not responded to repeated request for updates on the investigation.
Saturday’s fire appeared to start around 10 p.m. in the second-floor apartment shared by the victims.
Ten other people who were evacuated from the eight-unit building registered for help that night with the Penticton Emergency Support Services program.