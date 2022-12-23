Finalists for the Penticton Herald Newsmaker of the Year were announced online earlier today.
As selected by reporters from The Hearld, this year’s five names for consideration are: Amelia Boultbee, Penticton Vees, Jason Reynen, Erin Trainer and John Vassilaki.
AMELIA BOULTBEE
In what was her second attempt at Penticton city council, Boultbee seemed to come out of nowhere and topped the polls with a near-record number of votes. Just this week, she made a notice of motion to stall the final leg of the bike lane project (which was ultimately defeated by a 4-3 vote of council).
PENTICTON VEES
The Vees had two dream runs in 2022, first winning the Fred Page Cup, emblematic of supremacy in the BCHL junior hockey league. After losing their playoff opener, they went 16-0 to win the cup. With many of the veterans back, the team won its first 24 games of the 2022/23 season.
JASON REYNEN
Reacting to Penticton’s increase in crime, Reynen co-founded a grassroots movement, Clean Streets Penticton which grew from obscurity to attracting thousands of Facebook members. In the fall, Reynen ran for mayor and even with no political experience, he finished second of five candidates, losing to the eventual winner by only 200 votes.
ERIN TRAINER
Trainer was elected to a third term on council, topping the polls in Summerland, where she was later named the district’s first full-time deputy mayor. The job came with a specific list of responsibilities, plus a $7,000 salary top-up.
JOHN VASSILAKI
Vassilaki’s name was often in the news in the first half of 2022. The mayor of Penticton ran for re-election, but finished a distant third.
Voting takes place online until Dec. 31 at: pentictonherald.ca.
Those without internet access, or who would like to offer a write-in, may leave a brief phone message at: 250-490-0880, ext. 300.