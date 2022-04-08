Just a week after Richard Cannings tabled a private member’s bill to eliminate the excise tax on low-alcohol beer, the Okanagan MP’s idea found its way into the federal budget.
Cannings, the New Democrat who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, proposed lifting the tax on low-alcohol beer as a way to encourage people to make a healthier choice and boost local beer manufacturers.
More importantly, though, the budget released Thursday contained a commitment to act on a key NDP priority by beginning to offer free dental care to kids by the end of the year.
Moving to make dental care and prescription drugs free for Canadians were two conditions of a deal inked in March under which the NDP will prop up the Liberal minority government through the next federal election in 2025.
“I’m proud of what we have accomplished,” said Cannings in a press release.
“We used our power to get results the Liberals wouldn’t have delivered on their own. Our kids will get dental care, we’re starting a national pharmacare program, and higher taxes on big banks will help fund this. This is what electing New Democrats gets you and your family.”