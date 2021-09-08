Following a years-long process that was heavy on public consultation, Penticton city council on Tuesday unanimously approved the request for proposals that will be issued to find a long-term operator for Skaha Marina.
Key terms allow for a contract of up to 25 years that would permit the successful proponent to operate the 94-slip marina much as it’s set up now, with moorage, gas dock, boat rentals and a licensed restaurant. There are also provisions for mandatory performance reviews every three to five years.
Everything else is on the table, from facility upgrades to the rental fees underpinning the agreement.
Bids will be scored based on four main criteria: financial contribution and viability; benefit to the city and community; proponent team; and proponent plan.
The RFP will be issued soon and bids will be accepted until Nov. 30. The winner will be selected Jan. 15, 2022.
The marina is currently being operated under a three-year licence that expires March 31, 2022.
The last city council in 2016 inked a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad in Skaha Lake Park, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests, rallies and lawsuits, culminating in 2017 with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.
The current city council has tried to avoid those same mistakes by handing the Skaha Marina file more cautiously, even using a referendum attached to the June byelection to get the public’s approval for entering into a long-term lease.