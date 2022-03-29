The value of construction activity in Summerland was double the four-year average through the first two months of 2022.
Staff at municipal hall issued 33 permits for work valued at $8.8 million through February, up from an average of 31 permits valued at $3.9 million over the previous four years, according to a report presented to council at its meeting Monday.
“Of note, only one development variance permit has been submitted this year, suggesting most developers are able to fit their proposals into the current regulatory framework of the district without the need for a variance,” added Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, in his report.