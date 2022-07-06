City officials are wasting no time taking advantage of new provincial regulations that now allow statutory advertising outside its traditional home in newspapers.
For decades, local governments in B.C. were required to advertise statutory notices – such as upcoming public hearings – for two consecutive weeks in a local newspaper.
But thanks to amendments to the Community Charter that took effect Feb. 28, local governments can now choose to advertise those statutory notices however they like, provided the medium is reliable, suitable and accessible.
So, in a bid to reach more of the community, the City of Penticton will now advertise for one week in a local newspaper and for another week on a news website.
“Staff have reviewed the options available, and believe that utilizing a digital media source one week and a print source one week will have a more effective reach in the community and will strike a desirable balance,” said corporate officer Angie Collison in her initial report to council on June 21, when the first three readings were granted to the updated policy.
The policy was adopted by council at its meeting Tuesday. Coun. James Miller, also managing editor of The Herald, recused himself from the vote.
The city has budgeted $34,000 for statutory advertising this year and doesn’t expect to realize any significant savings from the change