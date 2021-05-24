When you shoot at a police car, don’t be surprised when the Emergency Response Team shows up.
A week after someone fired into the trunk of a police car at the Oliver RCMP detachment, local officers with assistance from the heavily armed ERT executed a search warrant May 21 at a home on Sandpoint Drive in connection with the incident.
Mounties haven’t revealed what they were looking for there or if there were any arrests.
Around 3 a.m. on May 15, officers were called to a home on Sandpoint Drive to a report of shots fired, but left after finding no evidence of firearms or shooting.
About an hour later, someone in a Ford Ranger pickup fired shots at a police car parked behind the detachment, and minutes after that, there were arson attempts on the Ranger and a nearby pharmacy.