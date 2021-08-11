Three non-profits in Penticton are tapping into a $123,000 grant program from the Valley First Community Endowment.
The largest award of $8,425 is going to the Penticton and Area Access Centre for its Releasing and Integrating Strong Emotions program, which helps clients learn to understand and cope with anger and other strong emotions.
“These group sessions increase participants self-esteem, their understanding of anger and gives them the tools and support resources to help them to continue a path of success,” the foundation said in a press release.
The society that operates Discovery House is getting $5,025 for its food, garden and nutritional program, which supports upwards of 70 men per year as they recover from addictions.
“The program highlights innovative solutions to food security and enhances employment opportunities by providing training in Food Safe, food preparation, gardening, budgeting and inventory control,” stated the release.
Finally, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services is receiving $5,005 for a new program that will help 10 newcomers learn local about governments and community planning processes.
All of the cash is flowing through the First West Foundation, which is operated by First West Credit Union, the parent of Penticton-based Valley First Credit Union.
“Placing these grants into the hands of deserving charities is so important right now given the resilience and flexibility they have shown over the past year and a half,” said Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation, in the release.
Since 2011, the Valley First Community Endowment has provided $995,064 in grant funding for 141 projects in the region.