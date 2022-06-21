One of the former owners of a well-known local catering company has been appointed the new executive director of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.
Brett Turner took the reins in late May, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the DPBIA.
A former executive chef and owner of the Joy Road and Cocktails & Canapes catering companies, Turner got his feet wet with the DPBIA by joining the board as a director last year.
“I have a good understanding of where our organization is at and we can get straight to work,” said Turner in the release.
“I believe Penticton is in a transitional time and the years ahead will be both exciting and challenging from a growth point of view. As a landowner on Main Street, I understand first-hand the value the Downtown Penticton BIA brings to our area and I'm looking forward to bringing fresh new ideas to our approach on supporting the stakeholders we work for."
Turner replaces Lynn Allin, who retired after six years in the position. The DPBIA is funded by a mandatory levy on downtown properties.