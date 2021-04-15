An average of 41 people a day tested positive for COVID-19 across greater Kelowna last week, up from 30-a-day the week before.
Infection counts in the Central Okanagan have now risen in five of the past six weeks, according to newly-released community-specific information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The daily infection numbers are edging toward the peak average count of 50-a-day, recorded in late November and early December 2020.
New cases also rose to 56 last week in Vernon, up from 33 the week before, and to 37 from 16 in Penticton.
Most other areas of the B.C. Southern Interior also saw another spike in COVID-19 cases as the third-wave of the pandemic, as described by health officials, continues to build across the province.
"Provincial COVID-19 incidence increasing rapidly, with concomitant increase in hospital and ICU admissions," the BC CDC says in its most recent situation report, covering the week of March 28-April 3.
Across the entire Interior Health region, the incidence of COVID-19 infections has doubled in the past three weeks, to a rate of 49 infections per 100,000 of population, the BC CDC says.
To April 3, 106,506 British Columbians had tested positive for COVID-19; 5,336 people had required hospitalization; 1,226 people were treated in intensive care; and 1,488 people had died of the disease.
While infection rates are rising among younger people, it remains the case that nobody under 30 has died of COVID-19 in B.C.
Deaths of people between the ages of 30 and 60 account five percent of all COVID-19 fatalities, though this age group accounts for 41% of the B.C. population.
Eighty-six percent of fatalities have been among those 70 or older, a group that accounts for 13% of the population.