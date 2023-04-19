The group responsible for helping settle immigrants in this part of the province is hosting an anti-racism forum next month in Penticton.
Anti-racism advocate Anthony McLean will lead the day-long session set for Friday, May 12, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. The free event is being organized by South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.
“We believe that it is important to bring our community together to have open and honest conversations about racism in our region, learn about the history of racism, how to recognize and divert online hate, how to engage youth in anti-racism work, how to address racism at the workplace, and what actions we can take to become anti-racist,” said SOICS executive director Cherry Fernandes in a press release.
“We invite everyone to join us for these important conversations. There is more that unites us, than what divides us. Together, we can stand up against racism and discrimination to build a community that is more welcoming, inclusive, and equitable.”
The theme of the forum is “Confronting the White Elephant.” To register, call SOICS at 250-492-6299 or visit www.soics.ca/anti-racism/white-elephant.