Two brothers who launched a campaign of nuisance against a neighbour’s mushroom farm in rural Summerland were convicted Tuesday of three counts of mischief.
Darren William Wayne Besler, 35, was found guilty on two counts, while Bradley Harry Besler, 36, was found guilty on the other count.
Their convictions, stemming from events in 2019, were delivered in provincial court in Penticton following a three-week trial earlier this year at which they represented themselves.
Each man was handed a conditional discharge with nine months’ probation, meaning the convictions won’t actually be registered against them if they abide by their probationary conditions, which simply require them to have no contact with four people and not set foot on the neighbouring property.
The neighbouring property at 18420 Garnet Valley Rd. is home to the What The Fungus mushroom farm, which began operation in 2019 in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.
Court heard it was that zoning dispute that eventually gave rise to the long-running feud between the Besler brothers and Thor Clausen, owner of What The Fungus.
Judge Michele Daneliuk determined the brothers engaged in an extended campaign of mischief that was meant to pester Clausen and his employees, all of which interfered with Clausen’s right to the lawful use and enjoyment of his property.
Daneliuk found the Beslers’ acts of mischief included driving a truck along the property line to raise clouds of dust, playing loud music, erecting white wooden crosses on their property that were viewed as a threat, and putting raw meat on a compost heap described as a “maggot farm” that was located near the property line.
Crucially, though, the judge found the brothers not guilty of the more serious charges of criminal harassment, which would have required a finding that Clausen genuinely feared for his safety.
“In his testimony, Mr. Clausen acknowledged that neither of the accused directly threatened him verbally or physically, nor did they enter his property nor damage anything on his property,” said Daneliuk.
The judge also declined to go along with the Crown’s recommendation of a suspended sentence with 18 months’ probation, including a condition requiring the Beslers, who run a Facebook page called The Real Summerland, to delete all posts pertaining to Clausen and What The Fungus and refrain from creating any new ones.
Daneliuk determined that would have unduly restricted the brothers’ right to freedom of expression. She also considered it a mitigating factor that the Beslers had been subject to court-imposed conditions since the first charges arose in July 2019.