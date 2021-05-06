You can get seedlings for your garden and also help get food into hungry bellies at a special plant sale this weekend.
The husband-and-wife team of Jane and Glenn Bruff operate Blue Anchor, which provides free meals three times a week to anyone in Penticton who needs them. Two other groups handle the rest of the week.
Blue Anchor was recently given a van to use for deliveries and is now raising money to cover costs for things like fuel, insurance and maintenance.
Those efforts include a plant sale this Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., outside the First Baptist Church at 1498 Government St.
The event is being staged in conjunction with Sun Valley Farms, which will offer local heirloom tomato and vegetable starter plants.
For more information, check out Blue Anchor’s page on Facebook.