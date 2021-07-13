Little more than a chain-link fence separated a roadside grass fire from piles of lumber of lumber stored in a Penticton lumber yard on Tuesday.
Just before noon, flames scorched approximately 20 square metres along Channel Parkway just outside the Home Hardware Building Centre before an RCMP officer arrived on scene with a fire extinguisher to help passers-by and store staff douse the fire.
“It was very helpful for us, just given the proximity to all the wood sitting right there,” Penticton fire Capt. Erik Jorgensen said as he gestured to stacks of lumber piled less than a metre from the burned area.
The fire started approximately least five metres from the road side and the cause is still under investigation.
“It’s a busy area with lots of traffic, so it’s tough to say,” said Jorgensen, who had one of his crew members spray foam on the burned patch just as a precaution.
“It’s definitely hot and dry, so we’re taking everything really serious and getting on it as quick as we can.”