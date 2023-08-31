A strange incident earlier this week in Kaleden involving a stolen car has police asking the public for help identifying who was in the vehicle.
Officers were called to Partington Road in Kaleden around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to a report a suspicious vehicle with its lights on parked at the end of the street.
“Upon arrival, a front-line officer discovered a red 1990 Mazda Miata with two men asleep inside. It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Penticton on Aug. 28,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
“While the officer awaited additional backup, the two men woke up and drove the vehicle further up Partington Road. Despite immediate patrols, the suspects managed to abandon the vehicle in the driveway of a local residence on Partington Road before fleeing the scene.”
Police later found a modified, single-shot .22-calibre pistol hidden underneath the driver’s seat of the car.
A police dog was called in and searched along Partington Road and White Lake Road, but was unable to find the suspects.
“The Penticton RCMP encourages the public to continue to report suspicious activity,” said Grandy.
“The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information are being asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.”