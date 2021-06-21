Osoyoos residents finally have somewhere close to home where they can recycle used motor oil, filters and anti-freeze.
A specially modified shipping container, complete with 2,200-litre tank, was recently delivered to the Osoyoos landfill, thanks to a grant from the BC Used Oil Management Association. The landfill previously accepted only used oil with its limited facilities.
“The Town of Osoyoos Sanitary Landfill recently received a 2020 Long Time Service Award for being a dedicated BCUOMA member since 2003. With the installation of this new infrastructure, they show their continued commitment to ensuring residents have access to a safe and environmentally friendly facility where they can return their used oil and anti-freeze products,” said David Lawes, CEO of the BC Used Oil Management Association, in a press release.
“In addition, there are many part-time summer residents who work on their recreational vehicles and boats, and change their oil themselves. Having a convenient and free public recycling centre makes it easy for everyone to return their used oil products.”
Municipalities, private businesses, non-profit organizations, and other sectors interested in a BCUOMA infrastructure grant can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants.
Used oil is a valuable resource, and if it is recycled at one of BCUOMA’s dedicated public recycling centres it can be recovered and re-used.
Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or sold as raw material inputs for manufacturing or energy products. Additionally, used oil filters contain metal, which is recycled into metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Used oil and antifreeze containers are recycled and used to manufacture new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze is refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze.
Formed in 2003, the BCUMOA annually collects approximately 50 million litres of oil and three million litres of antifreeze.