Management of the Kelowna International Airport has announced the airspace around the facility has been closed to allowed for aerial fire-fighting operations throughout the Central Okanagan.
In a media release, the airport said all flights have been cancelled and says travellers to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before travelling to the airport.
“We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation,” the release said.
“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” the release said.
“YLW will continue to work with our industry stakeholders, B.C. Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, to understand how these wildfires will impact operations at YLW,” the release continues.
Updates to the current situation will be provided at ylw.kelowna.ca/updates.
Kelowna International Airport is amongst the top-10 busiest airports in Canada,