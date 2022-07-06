Tweaking the fee schedule for the Penticton Sportsplex is expected to raise an additional $113,000 in revenue for the municipality each year.
Since taking over operation of the publicly owned facility last year after local soccer groups fell behind in their payments on the 14-year-old building, the city has been studying rental rates in a bid to squeeze more use and profit out of it.
Under its former operator, the Sportsplex charged a flat fee of $140 per hour to rent the facility. Now, according to a plan approved by council at its meeting Tuesday, the rate will stay at $140 during primetime hours, but drop to $90 during non-primetime (weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
The facility is also slated to get new artificial turf, at a cost of $300,000, in time for the fall soccer season.