Patience will be a virtue for those waiting to catch singer-songwriter Jann Arden in Penticton.
Arden will take the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre on June 13, 2022, as part of her Live! tour. Tickets are on sale now at www.valleyfirsttix.com.
The show in Penticton was originally scheduled for this week, but scuttled as a result of the pandemic.
Arden's career skyrocketed in 1993 with the release of her debut album, "Time For Mercy," which featured her hit single, "I Would Die For You."
Her name in the music industry was solidified the following year with the song "Insensitive" from her second album, "Living Under June."
Arden was named the first inductee of 2020 for the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, another accolade alongside 19 top-ten singles, eight JUNO awards and 10 SOCAN awards.
Outside of music, Arden has a successful hit comedy TV series titled "JANN," and has written four books, including Canadian best-seller “Feeding My Mother – Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss.”