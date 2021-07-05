Residents wishing to witness the swearing in of Penticton’s newly-elected city councillor, James Miller, are invited to the inaugural event, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Gyro Park.
Miller replaces Jake Kimberley, who resigned earlier this year due to health issues, for the remaining 15 months in this term. Running against nine others, Miller won a byelection on June 21 finishing with 1,666 votes and 33% of the vote.
The city says in a a release it looks forward to seeing members of the community who can safely attend.