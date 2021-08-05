Another new residence for homeless people is coming to Vernon.
The supportive housing project, at 3500 27th St., will have 52 suites. It is an expansion of the existing 52-unit My Place housing complex, which opened in 2019.
"These additional units will have a significant impact on the lives of people who will call this place home for years to come," Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a Thursday news release.
Project cost is $14.6 million and the facility will cost $1.2 million a year to operate.
Residents will get meals, skills training, as well as help with health, mental health, and addiction challenges.