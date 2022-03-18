An alleged drug dealer has been taken off the streets by Penticton RCMP
Following a multi-week investigation, a 31-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offences.
According to police, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 600 block of Pickering Street in Penticton where police located more than 90 individually-packaged baggies of Fentanyl and 22 grams of Methamphetamine.
“Thanks to the pro-active policing that our office does daily, we can ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are held accountable for their actions,” said Const. Corey Sutherland of the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit.
“It is great to see that these drugs will not cause more harm to our community.”
The unnamed man was released from police custody and multiple drug related charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service in the coming days.