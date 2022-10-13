For the first time since 2019, Discovery House is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Dinner.
The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Ann’s Hall. Tickets, which cost $25 each or are available in tables of eight for $200, include dinner, stories of recovery, a silent auction and raffle.
Proceeds will support the ongoing operation of the men’s addiction treatment program.
For tickets, call 250-490-3076 or stop by the Discovery House office at 633 Winnipeg St. (back door) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.