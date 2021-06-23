The economic development arm of the Penticton Indian Band has cut ties with its top leader.
Jonathan Baynes’ duties as chief executive officer of K’ul Group “ceased” on June 3, PIB spokeswoman Dawn Russell said in an email Tuesday.
Citing privacy reasons, Russell declined to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Baynes’ departure.
Baynes, who couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, joined K’ul Group – then named the Penticton Indian Band Development Corporation – in March 2018 and soon after had the title of interim band administrator added to his portfolio following a wave of firings under former chief Chad Eneas.
In March 2019, Baynes made headlines again when he reported that an audit of band-owned businesses going back five years had uncovered instances of fraud and poor accounting practices that meant revenues had been overstated by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
K’ul Group is responsible for major business lines, including Westhills Aggregate, Coyote Cruises, Sn’pink’tn Forestry and Skaha Hills, profits from which flow to the PIB and its members.
After reporting a $2.1-million profit in the 2019 fiscal year, K’ul Group posted a $2.9 million loss in 2020, according to the PIB’s most recent annual report.