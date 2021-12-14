Penticton city council will sit for two special meetings today, just one of which is open to the public.
The group meets at 9 a.m. for an in camera session to discuss land and labour issues, plus something related to the Ombudsperson Act, according to the agenda.
The group will then meet in public at 1 p.m. to finalize the 2022 budget and utility rates. That session is being staged at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and can also be viewed live online at www.penticton.ca.
Council last month settled on a 5.7% tax hike which, combined with increases to water, sewer and stormwater rates, would see the owner of an average $470,000 home pay an extra $103 in 2022, while the owner of an average $1.2-million commercial property would shell out an additional $934.