Ten local businesses will receive funding to become accredited members of the Rainbow Registered program, which is aimed at supporting members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
Travel Penticton, which is one of only three such accredited organizations in the Okanagan, will sponsor 10 more in a bid to grow the movement.
Rainbow Registered focuses on four key areas: policies and practices, training, commitment to inclusive leadership, and a culture of inclusivity.
Accredited organizations receive rainbow stickers that let 2SLGBTQIA+ people know they’ve found a safe space.
For more information, visit www.visitpenticton.com/2slgbtqia/.