Ten local businesses will receive funding to become accredited members of the Rainbow Registered program, which is aimed at supporting members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Travel Penticton, which is one of only three such accredited organizations in the Okanagan, will sponsor 10 more in a bid to grow the movement.

Rainbow Registered focuses on four key areas: policies and practices, training, commitment to inclusive leadership, and a culture of inclusivity.

Accredited organizations receive rainbow stickers that let 2SLGBTQIA+ people know they’ve found a safe space.

For more information, visit www.visitpenticton.com/2slgbtqia/.