The 36th annual South Okanagan Toy and Poker Run will be bittersweet this year.
The ride is dedicated to the memory of John Benjamin Young (known to his friends as “Red”), a former president of the Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association who died Aug. 1 at the age of 75.
“This will be our 36th annual toy run and Red was the Santa for most of those years,” said OMRA vice-president Geoff Gawne.
“Red was a cowboy, a rancher, a storyteller and a bike rider… an original curmudgeon. He was a great person, as president of our organization, you could always feel his presence in the room.”
This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17 beginning at The Peach at Rotary Park at 10 a.m. The ride travels to Summerland Secondary School at 10:15 a.m., the A&W restaurant in Oliver for 11:30 a.m. and A.G. Foods in Okanagan Falls at 12:15 p.m. before riding back to Rotary Park.
Last year’s event attracted about 75 riders as more than $2,000 in cash was raised for St. Vincent De Paul along with toys and stuffed animals for children from less-than-fortunate backgrounds.
“COVID kicked the hell out of our club,” Gawne said. “People are not turning out like they used to. It’s tough getting people back involved, especially younger people. But 2022 was a very good year for us and we’re hoping to build on that.”
Anyone who owns a motorcycle is invited to participate. More details are available at: 250-488-2237 or: omra2001@gmail.com.
There will be celebrations at the start and end of the ride for those wishing to come by and donate or participate in the festivities.