It’s expected to be at least another week before traffic starts moving again on a section of Highway 97 between Penticton and Kelowna that’s been closed since a rockslide covered all four lanes on Aug. 28.
Crews have now installed a lock-block retaining wall at the site and are working on a berm to add additional protection from falling rocks on a still-unstable slope above the west side of the highway between Callan and North Beach roads.
“Once that’s further along, that will allow us to open the road to single-lane, alternating traffic. The current target for that is by the weekend of Sept. 16,” said Steve Sirret, executive director of Transportation Ministry operations in the Southern Interior, in an interview Wednesday afternoon.
“Now, obviously that’s based on how progress goes at the site in constructing the berm. We’re working in an active slide zone, so there’s safety protocols that are in place with that. If things start to move or it starts to rain, it could cause delays in our work.”
Sirret said starting with just a single lane of traffic “will allow us to have the most control over the site and be able to shut it down quickly should something occur.”
The berm, composed of rock and other loose material, will cover the two southbound lanes of the highway, and run up to the toe of the unstable slope.
“What we’re hoping to see there is it starts to slow the slide movement down a little bit. That’s also going to help with whatever steps we take for the long-term stability of the site,” said Sirret.
Once a single lane of alternating traffic has been restored, crews will then work to open a second lane to ensure continuous flow in both directions.
But there’s no timeline for that yet, and still no overarching plan to deal with the unstable slope and reopen all four lanes, pending further engineering assessments.
The unstable rock face is in the same area that gave crews trouble during a highway widening project in 2008 and required a three-week closure.
Sirret described it as par for the course in B.C.
“The reality is the highway’s been there for a long time, and when we widened the highway back in 2007-08, that involved a lot of rock stabilization measures, wider ditches, and rock-fall meshes… but this location is an ancient landslide,” he explained.
“Living in a mountainous province, these are some of the challenges we have to deal with.”
Motorists in private vehicles are being sent on two detours around the slide site, which is approximately eight kilometres north of Summerland.
The main alternate route is via the 201 Forest Service Road and Highway 33, which will add about 90 minutes to what is normally a one-hour trip between Penticton and Kelowna.
The second detour is intended for more local travel and connects Summerland and Peachland via the Trout Creek Forest Service Road.
Commercial vehicles over 14,600 kilograms are required to use longer detours via Highway 3.