Tuesday, March 8
• Penticton’s Community Outdoor Rink is still open for free skating, located behind Penticton City Hall and beside Gyro Park, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
• KIJHL junior hockey playoffs, Osoyoos Coyotes at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena, fourth game in best-of-seven division final
• Penticton Museum Brown Bag Lecture Series, “Five Things You May Not Know About Homelessness in Penticton” presented by Jamie Lloyd-Smith, et al., noon at Penticton Library and Museum auditorium, also available via Zoom, for details all: 250-490-2451, suggested donation of $2
• Interior Health’s virtual career fair, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., to reserve your spot to participate: interiorhealthcareers.eventus.io/event/interior-health-virtual-career-fair/home_page
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships begin, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, purchase tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca, daily through March 20
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, NewLINE Dance, Lev. 1, 9 a.m. Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30, only $8; Partner Bridge 12:45 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Improv Workshops at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon, to register or for details call: 778-718-5757
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street in Summerland, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., call 250-494-4494
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); For showtimes and to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, March 9
• BCHL junior A hockey action, Wicked Wednesday ($10 tickets), featuring Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, 6:30 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca or at the box office
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card, qualifiers run every Wednesday until May 25
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga (mat required), 9:a.m.; cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Preschool Performers, Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Performers at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Showtime! Community Theatre Rehearsals at Penticton Elks Lodge, 7-10 p.m., for details: 778-718-5757
• Men’s dart night at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Hybrid show presented by The Dream Cafe, “Coig,” a Celtic all-star four-piece band, traditional music in a non-traditional way, $34.50, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes), Wednesday and Thursday only; “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes), Friday through Sunday. For list of showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, March 10
• KIJHL hockey playoffs, Summerland Steam at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at The Sun Bowl, Game 5 in best-of-seven series
• Broke Down Trucks at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, purchase: timewines.ca
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, carpet bowl, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 1-4 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m., sales begin at noon)
• Karaoke with DJ Skye at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6:30-9 p.m.
• Youth Pottery Classes at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, for details, phone: 778-718-5757
Friday, March 11
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival resumes, Pianoforte at Penticton Lakeside Resort, for full of events: pkmf.org
• Ukranian Fundraising Barbecue at the Barking Parrot at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-7 p.m., all money going directly to front lines for military/humanitarian aid, by donation, ages 19 and over
• Comedian Tim Nutt in concert at the Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $33.78, purchase online at: trainwreckcomedy.com
• Andrea Furlan fundraiser at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, open mic from 5-6:30 p.m., Rebel Luv performs, 7-9 p.m.
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., orders must be placed in advance online at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., mixed darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, open 8-ball pool tournament, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Pianoforte at Penticton Lakeside Resort, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Mandy Cole, live in concert, Highway 97 Brewery, 200 Ellis Street, 6 p.m., no cover charge
• Penticton Arts Council presents Pet Portraits with Mary Kate Woodward at The Leir House, noon-4 p.m. contact: 250-492-7997
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., BBQ chicken and ribs, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Roland Allen (classic rock)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co, 218 Martin Street, featuring Tristan Telle, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Pianoforte at Penticton Lakeside Resort, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Anything You Can Do Comedy tour featuring headliner Erica Sigurdso and special guests Katie-Ellen Humphries and Yumi Nagashima, 7:30 p.m. at Venables Theatre in Oliver, $30, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca, recommended for ages 16 and over
• Joe Nolan, Start The Car Tour at Barley Mill Brew Pub, $5 cover
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Patrick Gilmour, 5-7 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sundays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. - 2 a.m., Fridas and Saturdays
