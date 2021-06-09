Safety improvements are planned near the Kenyon Park playground in Okanagan Falls after it was mangled by a vehicle late Monday.
Two water cannons in the spray park and two pieces of equipment in the playground were pulled from service Tuesday, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, but the park has since reopened.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said police were alerted to the incident just before midnight on Monday.
“Members immediately attended and located a full-sized SUV at the scene along with the registered owner. The registered owner spoke to police and advised he was not driving at the time of the collision and that the actual driver fled the scene; he would not share who may have been operating the vehicle,” said Vatamaniuck in an email Wednesday.
“Witnesses were also spoken with but no one could identify who was driving the SUV at the time the playground was damaged. The vehicle was eventually towed away from the scene.”
Vatamaniuck said the investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.
Kenyon Park is located on the Okanagan Falls waterfront just metres from Cedar Avenue. The only barrier between the road and the park is a length of chain that’s strung between metal fence poles.
The RDOS said in a statement it plans to install concrete blocks near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Cedar Street to help prevent similar incidents in the future.
Tire tracks at the scene suggest it was at that intersection where the driver failed to turn and instead plowed through the chain fence and into the park.