The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Ashley Skeldoch, who has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
Skeldoch’s family reported her missing to the Nanaimo RCMP after being unable to contact her by phone. This is out of character for Skeldoch.
Additionally, investigators have learned that Skeldoch may be in the company of 28-year-old Garrett Sahm who is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants. These warrants include sex assault, assault causing bodily harm, and forcible confinement.
Based on the information provided to date, there is significant concern for the safety and well-being of Ashley Skeldoch.
Skeldoch is a Caucasian woman, 5 ft. 3, 105 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. The picture provided of her is recent. Garrett Sahm is a Caucasian man, 5 ft. 11, 135 pounds with receding brown hair and hazel eyes.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ashley Skeldoch or Garrett Sahm, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.