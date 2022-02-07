Owing largely to the steps he has already taken to rehabilitate himself, a Summerland man caught with almost 1,700 images and videos of child pornography will serve his jail sentence in the community.
Roderick Alfred Kirkman Van Duyvenbode, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and was handed a two-year conditional sentence of house arrest in provincial court in Penticton on Monday.
For the first 18 months of his sentence, Van Duyvenbode must abide by a 24-hour curfew, expect for work and personal errands. For the final six months, he will be subject to a nightly curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Once his sentence is complete, Van Duyvenbode will be subject to an 18-month probation order.
For the duration of both orders, Van Duyvenbode must not access the internet unless using a device that tracks his browsing history and to which he must grant police immediate access upon request.
Court heard Van Duyvenbode came to the attention of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children after uploading three videos of child porn to a website. The videos were eventually reported to the RCMP, which executed a search warrant at Van Duyvenbode’s home in January 2020.
Devices seized from Van Duyvenbode’s home contained 1,310 images that met the definition of child pornography, as did another 377 videos.
Crown counsel Ann Lerchs suggested a sentence of nine months’ jail, due to the size of Van Duyvenbode’s collection and the need to deter and denounce others who would view such material.
“In my submission, denunciation and deterrence is not sufficiently addressed by a conditional sentence order,” said Lerchs.
In reply, defence counsel Michael Shapray argued his client and the community are best served by a conditional sentence order to allow Van Duyvenbode to continue working and undergoing treatment for his addictions to sex and child pornography.
The high-profile Vancouver lawyer pointed to a host of mitigating factors in his client’s favour, such as the guilty plea, insight, lack of prior criminal record, otherwise good character and ongoing counselling Van Duyvenbode sought out on is own behalf.
Shapray also noted his client has been characterized as a low risk to reoffend and diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and autism spectrum disorder, which played into his addictions.
And, since late 2020, Van Duyvenbode has been making monthly donations to two national non-profits that deal with exploited children.
Van Duyvenbode himself told the court he is a changed man and remains troubled by his actions.
“I’ve revictimized children, adding to already unimaginable pain and suffering,” said Van Duyvenbode when given a chance to address the court.
“I abhor what I have done and I will spend the rest of my life making amends for it.”
In handing down his decision, Judge Greg Koturbash agreed Van Duyvenbode’s case – in particular his “honest and forthright” efforts at rehabilitation – was exceptional enough to warrant house arrest in the absent of a mandatory minimum jail sentence.
Koturbash noted, however, that “pornography” is a misnomer in such cases because it implies the people depicated are actors who consented to sexual activity, which can’t be said of the material accumulated by Van Duyvenbode.
“These are not actors. It is not consensual. These are images and videos of sexual abuse,” said Koturbash.
“Each time an image is viewed, the child is re-abused.”