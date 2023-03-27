By Pat Bulmer
If you want to get the public to pay attention to civic affairs, tell them you’re going to raise their taxes by 17 per cent.
“This is the most phone calls I’ve had on a budget by far,” said Lake Country Coun. Todd McKenzie.
In a recent meeting, council stuck with plans to pass along a 17.05 per cent budget increase to taxpayers. Proposals to defer items were viewed as just kicking problems down the road that would have to be addressed later.
“We have expenses and bills to pay that are unavoidable,” said Mayor Blair Ireland. “We have a budget that’s not increasing services, it’s not increasing anything, so what services might we remove?”
In the Okanagan, Penticton will have the second highest tax increase in percentage terms at 9.5 per cent. Coldstream is planning an 8.38 per cent increase, West Kelowna 5.0 per cent, Kelowna 3.8, Vernon 4.57, Peachland 4.24 per cent and Summerland 3.76.
About seven per cent of Lake Country’s increase is for higher policing costs. Lake Country’s population hit 15,000 sooner than expected, which means the municipality’s share of policing costs rises from 70 to 90 per cent, council heard. The federal government pays the rest.
Another five per cent is to maintain current levels of staffing and maintenance.
The budget also includes road maintenance increases, hiring additional parks staff and bylaw officers.
Coun. Cara Reed wanted to use $500,000 from the $1.5 million policing reserve fund to offset costs. It might have reduced the budget increase by 3-4 per cent.
But councillors rejected that, citing the need to use the reserve funds in the future, including helping to pay for a new police building. Taxes will rise by about $341 for the average homeowner, council heard.
With other increases, a median homeowner who paid $3,881 in taxes can expect to pay $4,344 in 2023, a chart presented to council showed. That would put Lake Country homeowners in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the province.
“We’re still not the most expensive place to live,” said Ireland.
Property taxes also include levies for regional services, schools, hospitals and municipal parcel taxes.
Other municipalities were fine-tuning their budgets this month in preparation for final approvals and setting taxation rates for homes and businesses at the end of April or in early May.
Similar to Lake Country’s efforts to reduce the tax hike, a bid in Penticton to cut the increase failed in a 4-3 vote.
The 9.5 per cent tax hike will see the owner of an average home worth $662,000 pay an extra $177 this year on top of utility rate increases of about $61, the Penticton Herald reported.
Big-ticket budget items include four new firefighters at $442,000, two new RCMP officers at $408,000 and one civilian RCMP employee at $99,000.
Council cut $1.5 million out of the budget by voting 4-3 against completing a bike lane, but a councillor said he misunderstood the motion and a second vote was taken to restore the funding.
Coldstream has a new community hall and daycare to maintain. Salaries are going up, as are fuel, insurance and maintenance costs for city vehicles, a presentation explained.
The West Kelowna budget includes 1.7 per cent to cover police cost increases and 1 per cent for infrastructure. Utility costs will also rise as a new water treatment facility opens in the fall.
Vernon will add two RCMP officers, a deputy fire chief and a new bylaw compliance officer. More money will be budgeted for snow removal. Tax increases to help pay for a new $121-million pool, approved by voters in a referendum, will not begin until 2024. The pool is expected to open in 2026.
In Summerland, 1.64 per cent is to cover increased operational costs, while the balance will pay off repairs done on Giant’s Head Road.
Kelowna is investing $25.4 million in transportation projects and will hire additional firefighters, along with more police and bylaw officers.
The average homeowner will pay an extra $86.88 in property taxes, the city says.
“I kind of still thought we’d be at four per cent (tax increase) or higher, so I’m thrilled to be at 3.8,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge
during December budget meetings.
Around the province, Surrey plans to use funding from the province’s Growing Communities Fun to cut a 17.5 per cent increase to 12.5 per cent. But Mayor Brenda Locke said budget planning will fall apart if city plans to disband the new Surrey Police Service and restore the RCMP are turned down by the province.
Third on a list presented to Lake Country council for highest percentage increases was Duncan at 9.57 per cent, followed by Victoria at 8.99, Whistler 8.42 and Prince George at 7.58.
On Feb. 10, the government announced the Growing Communities Fund would provide $1 billion in grants to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts.
Later, the province announced Kelowna will get $26 million, West Kelowna $10 million, Vernon $9.5 million, Summerland $4.5 million, Penticton $7 million, Peachland $2.8 million and Coldstream $4.1 million.
Some municipalities were quick to add the money to their budgets; others are waiting to receive actual funding and to find out what conditions are attached.
“The Ministry of Municipal Affairs will provide further guidance to municipalities and regional districts on the use of their funds in the coming weeks,” a news release on March 3 said.
The money is intended for infrastructure, amenities and new-home construction.
Lake Country councillors were also presented with a list of what taxpayers around the province are projected to pay in 2023. In many Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island municipalities, taxes are projected at $5,000 and above for average properties.
Lake Country came in at $4,344, Kelowna $3,981, West Kelowna $3,882, Vernon $3,417, Penticton $3,312, and Colwood, a Victoria suburb, $2,373.
Those figures were very approximate, councillors were cautioned.
Lake Country Mayor Ireland encouraged homeowners 55 and over to take advantage of a provincial program that allows them to defer tax payments.
“There’s just no excuse for not doing it. If you’re in a bind, deferring your taxes is the way to go,” the mayor said. There is also a deferment program for families with children. The application period opens in May.
People can also reduce their taxes by applying for the Home Owner Grant, which has automatic acceptance.