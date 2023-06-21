Bad blood from a failed property deal led to the downfall of an 80-year-old cattle ranch in Penticton, according to a fresh legal judgement that arose from the business feud.
Sather Ranch Ltd. went into receivership in 2018, nearly eight decades after its namesake, Palmer Sather, founded the operation off Greyback Mountain Road in 1939 when he was just 18 years old.
“He built up the business by purchasing cattle with his earnings as a fireman and engineer with the Canadian Pacific Railway. Palmer retired from CP Rail in 1982 when he was 61 years old and started to get more serious about ranching. However, the ranch was primarily a labour of love; it was not a reliable source of income,” wrote B.C. Supreme Court Justice Bruce Elwood in his June 1 decision.
Mike Street started volunteering on the ranch in 1995 to learn the business and by 2003 was responsible for most of the physical labour due to Palmer’s advancing age.
“Mike and Palmer worked side-by-side for many years. Mike considered Palmer a friend and a mentor. Mike’s contribution was critical to the survival of the ranch, especially after Palmer was diagnosed with dementia,” wrote Elwood.
The ranch consisted of an 80-acre homesite, a 160-acre parcel of grazing lands on nearby Campbell Mountain and grazing tenure on another 160-acre parcel.
In 2013, SRL was incorporated and owned jointly by Joe Sather (Palmer’s son) and Street through their respective holding companies.
In 2017, SRL purchased the 80-acre homesite from the family, then Joe Sather and Street began planning to purchase the 160-acre grazing land.
Street offered to buy it on behalf of SRL for $120,000 — an assessment obtained by Joe valued the property at $115,000 — and was dumbfounded a few months later to find out that Joe had purchased the property in his own name.
“The dispute over the grazing lands irreparably damaged the relationship between Joe and Mike,” wrote Elwood.
“Both men stopped providing financial support to the ranching operation. Not long after… SRL ceased operating as a viable business.”
A receiver was appointed by the court in 2018 to wind up SRL.
The receiver in 2020 sold the 80-acre homesite at 1313 Greyback Mountain Rd. to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for $1.6 million.
Meanwhile, the grazing lands were tied up in legal proceedings after the receiver commenced action on behalf of SRL against Joe, alleging he breached his fiduciary duty as a director of SRL when he bought the grazing lands by taking personal advantage of a business opportunity that rightly belonged to the company.
And the judge agreed after finding much of Joe’s testimony to be “not credible.”
“The opportunity for Joe to purchase the grazing lands in his personal capacity was one which by its nature fell into the line of SRL’s business and would have been of practical advantage to SRL,” wrote Elwood.
“Joe’s duty in the circumstances was to advance the interests of SRL, not to promote his own interest or his family’s interest in acquiring the lands.”
But noting the complications surrounding the file, the judge asked the parties for further submissions on an appropriate remedy to the situation since eventual sale of the grazing lands “may result in a financial windfall for some of the stakeholders and a financial deprivation for Joe and his family.”
Also noted in the decision is a 2018 valuation from BC Assessment that pegged the grazing lands at $880,000 — $760,000 more than Joe paid a year earlier — and mention in Joe’s affidavit of a potential gravel deposit on the property he claims his dad told him could be worth $15 to $30 million.
As of July 1, 2022, the property was valued at $2 million by BC Assessment.
The 80-acre homesite for which the RDOS paid $1.6 million was envisioned as the future site of a regional composting facility to replace the one at nearby Campbell Mountain Landfill.
The RDOS was one of two bidders for the property and threatened to expropriate the land to scare off the other party.
While the RDOS succeeded in the purchase, it has since failed at building a composting facility.
The site is within the Agricultural Land Reserve, which required the RDOS to apply to the Agricultural Land Commission for non-farm use. Its application was denied in 2021 and a subsequent appeal shot down earlier this year.
“You can make one application and you can make one appeal. We’re toast,” said Bill Newell, RDOS chief administrative officer, in a report to the board in February.