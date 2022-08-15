KELOWNA — The body of a 26-year-old Surrey man who drowned in Okanagan Lake has been recovered, police say.
The man fell into the water at the downtown pier on Saturday evening and did not resurface. His body was recovered Monday with the aid of an underwater camera by members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
“We are all saddened by this tragic outcome and we have offered all supports available to the man’s family,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
As there is no criminal investigation, the matter has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.
The man was among a group of people who pulled into the downtown pier on a pontoon boat. He fell into the water in front of a group of onlookers.
“Two fully-clothed marina (staff) immediately jumped in – pitch-black, deep – couldn’t locate,” a witness told The Daily Courier.