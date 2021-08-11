New provider, same emergency notifications.
As of Dec. 1, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is contracting with Calgary-based Voyent Alert! to provide emergency notifications to rural residents within its jurisdiction.
The service is currently provided by CivicReady, which is leaving the Canadian market after November, according to the RDOS.
Both firms provide much the same service and those who’ve signed up with CivicReady will automatically be connected with Voyent Alert!.
To ensure a smooth transition, the RDOS is asking residents sign in to their CivicReady accounts to confirm their primary telephone number and primary address.
Voyent Alert! can use geo-targeted technology to pinpoint exact properties, rather than notifying an entire electoral area, as the case may require.
“For rural residents with limited connectivity, the system supports sending notifications via text message, email or landline telephone message,” the RDOS said in a press release.
In addition to receiving emergency communications like evacuation alerts, users can also subscribe for more routine updates, such as nearby land-use applications and community events.
For more information, visit www.rdos.bc.ca/newsandevents/civic-ready.