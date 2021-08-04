The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

7:41 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:28 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

11:21 a.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Alarm.

12:32 p.m. Gahan Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

1:28 p.m. Lower Debeck Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

4:40 p.m. Fish Lake Road, Summerland. Alarm.

4:45 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:17 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. High-angle rescue.

6:27 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

6:39 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:48 p.m. Manitoba Street, Penticton. Alarm.

8:42 p.m. Jones Flat Road, Summerland. Smoke.

8:49 p.m. Solly Road, Summerland. Public service.

9:08 p.m. Rutherford Avenue, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:16 p.m. Brown Street, Summerland. Alarm.

9:23 p.m. 45th Street, Osoyoos. Line down.

9:54 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:12 p.m. McKinney Road, Osoyoos. Smoke.

11:54 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.