After breaking the ice in a virtual meeting Tuesday, city council is looking forward to a second date with the B.C. cabinet minister responsible for a controversial supportive housing development that’s planned for the south end of Penticton.
“We remain a long way from concluding discussions on this proposed project, but overall I was very pleased with the reception council received from Minister (David) Eby who, at the conclusion of our meeting, indicated he would like to meet with council again next week to further discuss our community’s concerns and provide additional information about the project,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a statement Wednesday.
“Council was also told that additional community engagement opportunities will be organized, so I encourage all residents to sign up for these events as soon as the dates are made available.”
Eby’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Instead, the Ministry of Attorney General, which he also leads, said in a statement BC Housing “routinely receives questions from partners about the wide variety of types of housing they operate,” and Tuesday’s session “allowed all parties to get acquainted with one another and for the City of Penticton to share their perspective.”
“The City of Penticton expressed a number of requests for information they have related to supportive housing buildings in Penticton. BC Housing agreed to work to gather that information to respond to the city’s questions,” the statement added.
Tuesday’s meeting – which included council, staff, MLA Dan Ashton and the CEO of BC Housing – was scheduled in response to a letter Vassilaki sent Eby on Jan. 13 outlining concerns about a lack of transparency regarding the need for the new 54-unit project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd., which doesn’t require a rezoning application that would trigger extensive public consultation requirements.
Council at a separate business meeting Tuesday received a notice of motion from the mayor that calls for the B.C. government to commission a “complete and independent audit” of the existing Compass House, Burdock House and Fairhaven supportive housing projects “to determine if sufficient actions have been taken to support those in need of housing and what the impact of the housing projects have been on the community.”
An amendment to the motion – which will be debated Feb. 2 – calls on BC Housing to delay applying to the City of Penticton for a development permit for its new project until the results of the audit have been made public.
All of those developments were relayed to Eby, who was also reminded about BC Housing data that apparently shows affordable housing for seniors and low-income families is more urgently needed in Penticton than supportive housing.