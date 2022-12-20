Only five-and-a-half years after being convicted of murdering her great-grandson’s mother, Grace Robotti has been granted escorted leave from prison.
Robotti, now 71, is serving a mandatory life sentence for the murder of Roxanne Louie, 26, an Osoyoos Indian Band member and mother of a young child, back in 2015. During a holiday visit, Robotti struck Louie repeatedly with a crowbar and her brother Pier Robotti later disposed of her body in the woods of Naramata. (Piers was later sentenced to 27 months in jail for his involvement with the crime.)
A Kelowna jury rejected Grace’s claim of self-defence and found her guilty of second-degree manslaughter.
The former Penticton resident is now serving a mandatory life sentence at an undisclosed correctional facility.
In a report dated Dec. 14, the Parole Board of Canada approved a request for Grace to be given two days escorted leave to volunteer at a thrift store operated by a not-for-profit organization.
The former Penticton resident will be allowed to volunteer on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. while being supervised by a primary worker. The escorted leave was approved for a 12-month period.
In its decision, the Parole Board of Canada acknowledged the violent nature of Robotti’s crime, but noted she did not breach any of her conditions when placed on bail between the time of her arrest and her trial.
“The Board finds you would not present an undue risk to the public on the proposed ETAs,” the Parole Board of Canada decision read.
“The most recent psychological risk assessment indicates you present a low risk to reoffend and present as manageable within the context of an ETA. The Board has also taken into consideration that aside from the index offence, you have lived the majority of your life in a pro-social fashion and were in the community on bailincident free for approximately two years.
“In addition, you have remained fully engaged in your correctional plan, have made ongoing progress against your identified needs and have earned a transfer to a minimum security institution. The Board finds your behaviour under sentence has been appropriate.”
Grace Robotti is eligible for full parole in 2027.